Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce sales of $7.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.35 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.26 billion to $32.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

COF stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $159.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,417. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.64. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

