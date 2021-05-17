Brokerages Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

Fortinet stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.03. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $212.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

