Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $801.04 Million

Analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post $801.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $814.60 million and the lowest is $788.38 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $138.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 478.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 94,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,388. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

