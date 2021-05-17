Brokerages Expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $879.87 Million

Analysts expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to post sales of $879.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $870.80 million and the highest is $890.00 million. STERIS reported sales of $822.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STERIS.

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in STERIS by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,033,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $197.78 on Monday. STERIS has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

