Brokerages Set Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target at $30.25

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS remained flat at $$15.49 during midday trading on Friday. 3,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,517. The company has a market capitalization of $704.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.