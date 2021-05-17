Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Target Price at $265.63

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.63.
Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Danaher stock opened at $253.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.74 and a 200-day moving average of $232.19. Danaher has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $261.43.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
