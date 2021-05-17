Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Target Price at $265.63

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $253.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.74 and a 200-day moving average of $232.19. Danaher has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

