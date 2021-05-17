Brokerages Set Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Target Price at €155.25

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €155.25 ($182.65).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Delivery Hero stock traded down €1.95 ($2.29) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €104.75 ($123.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €121.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.75. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

