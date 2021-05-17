Brokerages Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Target Price at $37.45

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. 20,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

