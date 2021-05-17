Brokerages Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT at $64.80

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

