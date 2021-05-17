Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Target Price at $81.25

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $59.80.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

