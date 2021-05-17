Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) PT at C$7.44

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.44.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.41. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

