Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) PT at GBX 410.71

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 495.70 ($6.48) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a PE ratio of -12.28. Meggitt has a 12 month low of GBX 244.40 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 476.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 431.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

