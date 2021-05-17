Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target at $87.86

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. 817,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,592. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $262,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

