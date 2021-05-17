Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Target Price at $50.75

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,009,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 171,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $126,659,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.