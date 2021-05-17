Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Target Price at $50.75

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.
SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,009,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 171,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $126,659,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
