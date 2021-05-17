Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target at $31.77

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.77.

SHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,841,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $22.50 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.21.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

