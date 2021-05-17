Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) PT at C$39.06

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stelco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of STLC opened at C$35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -196.94. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$6.19 and a 12-month high of C$39.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

