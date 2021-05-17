Brokerages Set TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Price Target at $39.86

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,999 shares of company stock worth $1,961,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,303,000 after buying an additional 285,328 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $10,252,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,287,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

