Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price at $31.57

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE VIPS opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vipshop by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $72,778,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 180,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

