Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE BIP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,085.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.