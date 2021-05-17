Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BPY.UN opened at C$22.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of C$12.17 and a 12 month high of C$22.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.23. The firm has a market cap of C$20.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Brookfield Property Partners’s payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.