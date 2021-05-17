Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BPY.UN opened at C$22.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of C$12.17 and a 12 month high of C$22.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.23. The firm has a market cap of C$20.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Brookfield Property Partners’s payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

