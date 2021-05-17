Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $92.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

