Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.80

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.80 and last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 16892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.60.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.