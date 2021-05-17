(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 225 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. (BTA.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

