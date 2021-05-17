(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) PT Raised to GBX 220 at Barclays

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.