Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. TheStreet raised Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $63.17. 3,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $63.50.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

