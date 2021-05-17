Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COG. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE COG opened at $17.77 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 307,204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $4,924,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,122,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

