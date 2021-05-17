Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CADE. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CADE opened at $23.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

