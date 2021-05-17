Cadence Bank NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 56.9% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15,596.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 392,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after acquiring an additional 389,918 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.75. 11,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.21 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

