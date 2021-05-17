Cadence Bank NA Has $1.49 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,838 shares of company stock worth $21,808,874. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.93 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.10.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

