Cadence Bank NA Has $3.71 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.2% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.50. 15,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.76 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

