Cadence Bank NA Purchases 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,317.57. 19,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,364. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,339.00 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,265.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,969.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

