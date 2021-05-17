Cadence Bank NA Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 39,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,253. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

