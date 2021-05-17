Cadence Bank NA Sells 950 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,541. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day moving average is $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.