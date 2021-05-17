Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ELY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.81. 19,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,373. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

