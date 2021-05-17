Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 934 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $263.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

