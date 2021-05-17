Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $724,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $37.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

