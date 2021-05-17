Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $165.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.95. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.98 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.