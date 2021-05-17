Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Shares of PM opened at $97.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

