Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes $932,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after buying an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $56.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

