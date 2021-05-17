Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $381.73 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $268.34 and a 1 year high of $388.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.75 and a 200-day moving average of $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

