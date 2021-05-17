Canaccord Genuity Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $125.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYND. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

BYND stock opened at $106.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $48,756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,656,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

