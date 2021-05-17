Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$62.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAR.UN. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.17.

TSE:CAR.UN traded up C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 251,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.22 and a 1-year high of C$58.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.69.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

