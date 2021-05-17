Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 294,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average is $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,831 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 986,388 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,325,000 after acquiring an additional 929,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

