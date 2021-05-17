Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.45 Per Share

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.81 EPS.
Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$6.57 by C$1.83. The business had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion.
About Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
