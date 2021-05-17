Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 261.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,410 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,525,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.84 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

