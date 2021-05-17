Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

