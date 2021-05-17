Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,320 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.