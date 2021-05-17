Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 77,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 898.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 177,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,245,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 40,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS opened at $216.38 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

