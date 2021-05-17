Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $103.06 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.