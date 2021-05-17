Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 178 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Amgen by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,278,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $251.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.